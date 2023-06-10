Luis Urias -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Urias got a hit in 63.0% of his 119 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.

In 16 of 119 games last year, he homered (13.4%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Urias drove in a run in 32 out of 119 games last year (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (10.9%).

In 38.7% of his 119 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 61 .273 AVG .210 .382 OBP .291 .417 SLG .393 15 XBH 19 6 HR 10 18 RBI 29 42/29 K/BB 57/21 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)