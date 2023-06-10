The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .314.

In 76.6% of his games this year (36 of 47), Miller has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (31.9%), Miller has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (36.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .286 AVG .341 .353 OBP .353 .455 SLG .451 7 XBH 7 3 HR 1 10 RBI 8 13/6 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings