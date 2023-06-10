William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- batting .200 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .240 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.0%).
- In 21 games this season (42.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.256
|AVG
|.227
|.365
|OBP
|.312
|.427
|SLG
|.392
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|17/13
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.50).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
