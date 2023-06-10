William Contreras -- batting .200 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .240 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.0%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.0%).

In 21 games this season (42.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .256 AVG .227 .365 OBP .312 .427 SLG .392 8 XBH 8 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 17/13 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings