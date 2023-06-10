Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.

Adames has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (31.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .225 AVG .188 .292 OBP .286 .441 SLG .344 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 34/10 K/BB 28/13 1 SB 3

