Sunday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) against the Oakland Athletics (16-50) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-5) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 261 (four per game).

The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule