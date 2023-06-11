Freddy Peralta gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -210 +170 8 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled a 19-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 67.7% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-36-3).

The Brewers have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-15 16-16 15-13 19-18 25-18 9-13

