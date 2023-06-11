Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Athletics on June 11, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Esteury Ruiz and other players on the Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics prior to their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-5) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.41), 54th in WHIP (1.378), and 21st in K/9 (9.6).
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|2.1
|8
|10
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|5.1
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .253/.350/.389 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has put up 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashed .233/.332/.391 on the year.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has put up 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 31 stolen bases.
- He has a .265/.326/.340 slash line on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .262/.362/.503 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
