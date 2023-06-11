You can wager on player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Esteury Ruiz and other players on the Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics prior to their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-5) for his 13th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.41), 54th in WHIP (1.378), and 21st in K/9 (9.6).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3 at Cardinals May. 15 5.1 6 6 6 4 5

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .253/.350/.389 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has put up 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .233/.332/.391 on the year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has put up 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 31 stolen bases.

He has a .265/.326/.340 slash line on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .262/.362/.503 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

