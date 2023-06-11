Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .056 with a double and two walks.
- Urias produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Urias has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.091
|AVG
|.000
|.231
|OBP
|.125
|.182
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.40 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 103 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Sears (0-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
