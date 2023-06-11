Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Miller will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 over the course of his last games.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 37 of 48 games this year (77.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Miller has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (15 of 48), with two or more RBI three times (6.3%).
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.284
|AVG
|.341
|.348
|OBP
|.353
|.444
|SLG
|.451
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|15/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.40 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.