The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Miller will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 over the course of his last games.

Miller has gotten a hit in 37 of 48 games this year (77.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Miller has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (15 of 48), with two or more RBI three times (6.3%).

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .284 AVG .341 .348 OBP .353 .444 SLG .451 7 XBH 7 3 HR 1 10 RBI 8 15/6 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 5

