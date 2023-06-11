Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Willy Adames (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .203 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (16.4%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (30.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.9%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.217
|AVG
|.188
|.288
|OBP
|.286
|.425
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|34/11
|K/BB
|28/13
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.40).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.6 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
