The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 209.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 209.5 points 71 times.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 18.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 71 86.6% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.0 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat average just 3.0 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

