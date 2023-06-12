The Green Bay Packers at the moment have the 22nd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 17th, allowing 336.5 yards per game.

Last year the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.

Green Bay had five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

Dillon also had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped keep opposing offenses in check with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Bears September 10 1 - +5000 @ Falcons September 17 2 - +8000 Saints September 24 3 - +3000 Lions September 28 4 - +1800 @ Raiders October 9 5 - +8000 @ Broncos October 22 7 - +4000 Vikings October 29 8 - +5000 Rams November 5 9 - +8000 @ Steelers November 12 10 - +5000 Chargers November 19 11 - +3000 @ Lions November 23 12 - +1800 Chiefs December 3 13 - +650 @ Giants December 11 14 - +5000 Buccaneers December 17 15 - +12500 @ Panthers December 24 16 - +8000 @ Vikings December 31 17 - +5000 Bears January 7 18 - +5000

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:20 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.