The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .229 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 36 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .256 AVG .198 .331 OBP .325 .462 SLG .297 12 XBH 5 6 HR 2 22 RBI 10 40/11 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings