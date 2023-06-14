Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (34-33) will be seeking a series sweep when they take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) at Target Field on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.47 ERA)

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

