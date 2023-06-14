Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Twins on June 14, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Field.
Brewers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 63 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .265/.359/.424 on the season.
- Yelich has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.
- He has a .230/.327/.387 slash line so far this season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ober Stats
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI (47 total hits).
- He's slashing .217/.302/.415 so far this season.
- Correa has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Michael A. Taylor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Taylor Stats
- Michael A. Taylor has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .231/.276/.445 on the year.
- Taylor takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI.
Taylor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
