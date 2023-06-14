The Minnesota Twins (34-33) hope to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33), at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (3-3) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea (3-3).

Brewers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.47 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (3-3) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Rea is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Rea is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (3-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.61 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .200 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

