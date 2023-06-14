The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 24 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .256 AVG .200 .331 OBP .323 .462 SLG .305 12 XBH 6 6 HR 2 22 RBI 10 40/11 K/BB 31/18 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings