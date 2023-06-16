As action in the Bett1open continues, a round of 16 match is up next for Caroline Garcia, and she will face Jaimee Fourlis. Garcia has +1600 odds to be crowned champion at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bett1open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Garcia at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia will play in the Bett1open round of 16 after getting past Sabine Lisicki 7-6, 6-3, and now meets Fourlis on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:00 AM ET.

Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1200

US Open odds to win: +1000

Bett1open odds to win: +1600

Want to bet on Garcia? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Garcia Stats

Garcia defeated No. 308-ranked Lasicki 7-6, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the .

Garcia has won four of her 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 55-21.

On grass over the past year, Garcia has gone 8-1 and has won one title.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Garcia has played 76 matches and 23.6 games per match.

In her nine matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Garcia has averaged 24.9 games.

Garcia, over the past year, has won 81.6% of her service games and 28.2% of her return games.

Garcia has claimed 82.9% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 27.4% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.