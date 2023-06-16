The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.430) and OPS (.791) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

Yelich enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

Yelich has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (29.2%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 65 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .276 AVG .262 .378 OBP .345 .457 SLG .405 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 16 RBI 14 33/17 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

