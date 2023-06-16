Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .080 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Twice in nine games this season, Urias has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.083
|AVG
|.077
|.353
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.308
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Hill (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went seven innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
