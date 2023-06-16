MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, June 16
Looking for Friday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Shane McClanahan drawing the start for the Rays, and Yu Darvish taking the ball for Padres.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for June 16.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Orioles at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-2) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (1-2) for the game between the teams Friday.
|BAL: Irvin
|CHC: Hendricks
|5 (18.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.1 IP)
|7.85
|ERA
|3.09
|8.8
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Cubs
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- CHC Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-5) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|WSH: Williams
|13 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (65.2 IP)
|4.86
|ERA
|4.11
|7.7
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -190
- WSH Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (4-3) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|NYY: Germán
|BOS: Houck
|12 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (63.2 IP)
|3.49
|ERA
|5.23
|8.6
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-3) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (5-4) when the teams meet on Friday.
|STL: Mikolas
|NYM: Megill
|14 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (63 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|5.14
|6.9
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mets
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Dinelson Lamet (1-3) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Jared Shuster (3-2) when the clubs face off Friday.
|COL: Lamet
|ATL: Shuster
|15 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35.2 IP)
|10.80
|ERA
|5.05
|10.8
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|TOR: Gausman
|TEX: Pérez
|14 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (71.1 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|4.67
|12.2
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rangers
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- TEX Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-6) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (4-5) when the clubs play Friday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|KC: Singer
|12 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (64.1 IP)
|4.52
|ERA
|6.58
|6.8
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Angels at Royals
- LAA Odds to Win: -155
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Julio Teheran (1-2) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|PIT: Hill
|MIL: Teherán
|13 (72.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24.1 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|1.48
|8.3
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -120
- PIT Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-6) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will look to Joe Ryan (7-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|DET: Wentz
|MIN: Ryan
|13 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (77.2 IP)
|7.23
|ERA
|2.90
|7.7
|K/9
|9.7
Live Stream Tigers at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (2-0) to the hill as they face the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (2-1) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|CIN: Abbott
|HOU: France
|2 (11.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40.2 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|3.54
|7.7
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Reds at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- CIN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (6-3) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to JP Sears (1-3) for the game between the teams Friday.
|PHI: Walker
|OAK: Sears
|14 (69.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69.1 IP)
|4.67
|ERA
|4.15
|7.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Athletics
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- OAK Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (10-1) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Darvish (5-4) for the game between the teams Friday.
|TB: McClanahan
|SD: Darvish
|14 (82.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (69 IP)
|2.18
|ERA
|4.30
|10.0
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Rays at Padres
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- SD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-1) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zac Gallen (7-2) when the teams play Friday.
|CLE: McKenzie
|ARI: Gallen
|2 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (84.1 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|3.09
|13.5
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Bobby Miller (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|SF: Brebbia
|LAD: Miller
|28 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|0.78
|11.4
|K/9
|9.0
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryan Woo (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|CHW: Kopech
|SEA: Woo
|13 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (6.2 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|10.80
|10.4
|K/9
|14.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
