Saturday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (8-2) for the Pirates and Wade Miley (3-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Brewers were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Brewers have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 14-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (279 total).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule