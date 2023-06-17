Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Read More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .228 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 21 games this season (31.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.204
|.328
|OBP
|.323
|.450
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|41/12
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
