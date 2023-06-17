Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .228 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had an RBI in 21 games this season (31.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .250 AVG .204 .328 OBP .323 .450 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 41/12 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

