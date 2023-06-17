Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .359, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 91st in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has had an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.5% of his games this season (32 of 66), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .269 AVG .262 .374 OBP .345 .445 SLG .405 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 16 RBI 14 34/18 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

Pirates Pitching Rankings