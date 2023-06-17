Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .107 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In three of 10 games this year, Urias got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Urias has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|.133
|AVG
|.077
|.350
|OBP
|.200
|.200
|SLG
|.308
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Keller (8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
