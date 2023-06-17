On Saturday, Owen Miller (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .296.

In 73.1% of his 52 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games.

He has scored in 17 games this season (32.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .281 AVG .311 .347 OBP .323 .438 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 19/7 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

