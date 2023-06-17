The Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the San Diego Padres (33-36) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (2-6, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Zach Eflin (8-2, 3.28 ERA).

Padres vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (8-2, 3.28 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will hand the ball to Snell (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (8-2) takes the mound first for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.

Eflin heads into the outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season heading into this outing.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

