Victor Caratini -- hitting .281 with a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is hitting .262 with three home runs and nine walks.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (40.0%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (32.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.216 AVG .298
.348 OBP .340
.378 SLG .362
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
12/7 K/BB 10/2
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
  • Keller (8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.41), 25th in WHIP (1.126), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.