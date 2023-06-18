Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 81 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.228).

Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (284 total runs).

The Brewers' .306 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

Brewers batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Peralta is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Peralta will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee

