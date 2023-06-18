Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at American Family Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Peralta has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 66 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.361/.423 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI (52 total hits).

He has a slash line of .225/.325/.390 so far this year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 70 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 26 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .278/.346/.464 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 55 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .262/.379/.424 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

