The Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.61 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.64 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.61 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 13 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.64, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.

Ortiz has registered one quality start this year.

Ortiz is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per start.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

