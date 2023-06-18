Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .225.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (21 of 67), with two or more RBI eight times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (37.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .244 AVG .204 .326 OBP .323 .439 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 43/13 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings