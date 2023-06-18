Luis Urias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .097.

Urias has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Urias has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .111 AVG .077 .333 OBP .200 .167 SLG .308 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings