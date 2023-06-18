The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .294.

In 71.7% of his 53 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Miller has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this season (16 of 53), with two or more RBI three times (5.7%).

In 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .278 AVG .311 .343 OBP .323 .433 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/7 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings