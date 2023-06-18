Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 49 hits, batting .232 this season with 18 extra-base hits.
- Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (28.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.220
|AVG
|.243
|.282
|OBP
|.325
|.430
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.