On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 49 hits, batting .232 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (28.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .220 AVG .243 .282 OBP .325 .430 SLG .441 9 XBH 9 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings