The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 23 games this year (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .253 AVG .228 .358 OBP .310 .451 SLG .386 10 XBH 8 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/14 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings