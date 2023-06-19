Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .202 with three doubles and 17 walks.
- Winker has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 41 games this season.
- In 22.0% of his games this year, Winker has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 41 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|16
|.132
|AVG
|.304
|.272
|OBP
|.389
|.162
|SLG
|.326
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|20/11
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 20th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
