Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Urias -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .114 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.136
|AVG
|.077
|.321
|OBP
|.200
|.182
|SLG
|.308
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (8-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 20th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
