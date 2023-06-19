On Monday, William Contreras (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 55 games (43.6%), including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .266 AVG .228 .373 OBP .310 .479 SLG .386 11 XBH 8 4 HR 4 11 RBI 11 17/15 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

