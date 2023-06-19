Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .200 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 61), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (9.8%).

In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .217 AVG .181 .296 OBP .273 .400 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 38/14 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings