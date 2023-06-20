Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at American Family Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (3-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 at Reds Jun. 3 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Giants May. 28 6.0 5 4 4 6 0 vs. Astros May. 23 5.1 4 0 0 4 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .272/.366/.441 on the season.

Yelich has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has recorded 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a .228/.332/.392 slash line on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 77 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .308/.389/.600 slash line on the season.

Carroll has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 49 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .272/.336/.521 on the year.

Walker has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

