The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 169 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .197 with three doubles and 17 walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in 18 of 42 games this year (42.9%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has not homered in his 42 games this season.

Winker has had an RBI in nine games this year (21.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 42 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 16 .127 AVG .304 .262 OBP .389 .155 SLG .326 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 8 22/11 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings