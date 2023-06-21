Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Diamondbacks are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+115). The total for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -140 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of its 73 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-17 16-18 17-15 21-20 28-21 10-14

