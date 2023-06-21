Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

The Brewers' 82 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 297 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.274 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Julio Teheran (2-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed one hit in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Teheran has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill

