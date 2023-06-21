The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (69) this season.
  • He ranks 60th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Yelich has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).
  • In 11.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (21 of 70), with two or more RBI eight times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 32
.273 AVG .262
.377 OBP .345
.462 SLG .405
14 XBH 10
5 HR 4
18 RBI 14
38/20 K/BB 30/15
8 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
