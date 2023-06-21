On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 43 games this year (44.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Winker has had an RBI in 10 games this year (23.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 16 .135 AVG .304 .264 OBP .389 .203 SLG .326 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 8 RBI 8 24/11 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings