Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .289.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 39 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%).
- In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.268
|AVG
|.311
|.336
|OBP
|.323
|.412
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
