Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Raimel Tapia (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .237 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Tapia has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 38 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (23.7%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|1
|.212
|AVG
|.000
|.288
|OBP
|.000
|.308
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|15/6
|K/BB
|1/0
|3
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
