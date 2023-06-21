Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .222.

Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Tellez has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .200 AVG .243 .258 OBP .325 .391 SLG .441 9 XBH 9 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 25/9 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

