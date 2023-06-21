Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (35 of 63), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (25 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 27
.228 AVG .181
.303 OBP .273
.402 SLG .324
10 XBH 7
6 HR 4
15 RBI 14
39/14 K/BB 31/13
1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (8-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
